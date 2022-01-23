After resuming school activities on Thursday, the Clarksville Blue Tigers basketball team returned to action on the road Friday night. Clarksville took down the James Bowie Pirates 73-67 to remain unbeaten in district play, and they now sit at 3-0 in the district standings.
The Tigers, now 12-9 overall, never trailed in the game, after jumping out to a 20-8 advantage at the end of the first period behind the play of Na’quavus Caesar, who buried five of the Tigers eight 3-pointers in the game including four in the first half.
Caesar opened scoring in the second quarter with a 3-point bomb, pushing the Tigers’ lead to 23-8, and he drilled in another with just over a minute into the frame as Clarksville head coach Stanford Hill Jr.’s troops enjoyed a 28-10 advantage.
The Tigers were able to record transition baskets in the initial half, and Amarion Black’s bucket scored off a beautiful assist from A’zarrion Presley extended the Clarksville advantage to 31-13.
The Tigers were plagued by foul trouble throughout the game, particularly in the second half, as Hill allowed most of his players to receive extensive game action. Clarksville ended the night with 31 personal fouls.
Amarion Black fired in a 3-pointer from the corner, pushing the Blue Tigers lead to 37-16 before Clarksville ended the first half with a 37-22 advantage.
“I feel great about the effort in the first half, and we were clicking, but in the second half I feel like we were off because of foul trouble. We did accomplish what we wanted to: a road win in district play,” Hill said.
However, the Pirates were not ready to give up the game. A Caesar 3-pointer from the corner with barely a minute remaining in period three handed the Tigers a 20-point, 54-34 lead, and Clarksville would enter the final quarter holding a 54-39 lead.
Things would get quite interesting in the final frame. Freshman RK Minter scored on a putback extending the Tigers’ advantage to 56-39 just 10 seconds into the final quarter.
But James Bowie would find their 3-point shooting range, and would also find the free throw line during the final quarter.
With just under three minutes remaining, the Pirates cut the deficit to 62-54, but with a little over a minute left, Caesar recorded a steal and layup to give the Tigers a
67-55 advantage.
Forced to foul down the stretch, James Bowie was able to gain possession of the ball and bury a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left, drawing to within 70-66. But with 15 ticks remaining, Jaydan Reed-Rose received a pass beyond midcourt and then streaked in for a slam dunk, giving the Tigers a 72-66 lead.
Presley added the final point of the night for the Tigers on a free throw with just seven ticks remaining in the game.
Caesar led the Blue Tigers in scoring with 21 points, while Black, added 15 points including a pair of three pointers. Minter contributed nine points, before fouling out, and Isaiah Scott produced eight points in the win. Clarksville sophomore.starting guard Jamarian Williams left the game with an injury after scoring five points, and burying a three pointer. Details of his injury were unavailable at press time.
The Tigers will resume play on Monday night at home when the Rivercrest Rebels come to town. That contest will open a string of five straight nights during which the Blue Tigers will participate in district ballgames.
“Next week is going to be grueling, but we will attack it one day at a time, one quarter at a time and one minute at a time,’ Hill said. “Hopefully we will make it through the week injury free. We want all Clarksville fans to pack the gym on our home games to support our programs. Our kids work hard and deserve the support from school and community.”
