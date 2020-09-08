The Chisum Lady Mustangs volleyball team has started their 2020 season blisteringly hot, having thus far only dropped a single match. Their hot streak continued Friday at Yantis, as the team easily dispatched the Lady Owls in straight sets, improving their record to 8-1.
The Lady Mustangs were able to utilize a potent service game and some strong defense to limit Yantis’ scoring. Of the three sets, Yantis was only able to even crack double-digits once, falling 25-9, 25-8, 25-11.
Chloe Prestridge finished the match with five kills, four blocks and five aces. Emmy Williams had a trio of kills to go along with a block and nine aces. Kelsea Ball also had nine aces of her own, as well as four kills and seven assists.
Peyton Holland had three kills and a pair of aces, and Emma Garner also had a trio of kills.
Carley Bell had a team-best 11 assists and Brylea Marshall had three aces.
Chisum will begin conference play today in an away match against Rains.
