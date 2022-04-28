The Paris Junior College soccer program will offer two camps on Saturday at Noyes Stadium. The first session is for boys and girls ages 5-13 and the other for boys only ages 14-19.
Pre-registration for the Little Dragons Soccer Camp is at
bit.ly/3vLJTLj. Final registration forms and payment will be accepted between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Session I will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Session 2 from noon to 2:30 p.m. Skills taught include dribbling, juggling, passing, and shooting. Pyro will be available for photos.
Pre-registration for the ID Soccer Camp is at bit.ly/3ETx2e9. Final registration forms and payment will be accepted from 3-4 p.m. with the camp held from 4-8 p.m.
The fee for this camp is $30 and campers are asked to wear a black shirt and bring a copy of their physical, water bottles, and shin guards.
After a warm-up, the camp will focus on skill, passing, possession, small-sided, with 8 vs. 8 and then full-field games.
For more information, contact men’s soccer coach Fernando Arellano at farellano@parisjc.edu or assistant coach Andres Tapia at atapia@parisjc.edu.
