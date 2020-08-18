The Chisum volleyball team improved to 3-0 over the weekend by taking matches against Whitewright and Sam Rayburn.
Against Whitewright, Chisum battled back after dropping the first set 18-25, and took the next two by scores of 27-25 and 25-17.
Chloe Prestridge led the team with six kills. Emmy Williams had four kills, two blocks and two aces. Kelsea Ball had four kills, three aces, four digs and six assists. Peyton Holland had a kill, two aces and six digs. Carly Bell had a kill, two aces, five digs and a team-high 11 assists. Emma Garner had two kills and an ace.
Against Sam Rayburn, Chisum won in two easy sets, 25-7 and 25-10.
Prestridge again led the team in kills with four, to go along with a block and eight aces. Emma Garner added four kills and two digs. Williams had two kills and two aces. Kelsea Bell had two aces and a team-high seven assists. And Carly Bell had a pair of assists and five assists.
