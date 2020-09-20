With a final score more befitting of a basketball game, the Chisum Mustangs football team defeated the Frankston Indians 75-60 in an impressive display of offensive efficiency by both teams.
“Frankston scored a touchdown on their first drive of the game, and then we scored a little bit later after an interception, and then the race was on,” Chisum head coach Darren Pevey said.
The running back tandem of Chris Worthy and Zaquavious Price shone against the Indians’ defense, as the duo combined for more than 500 yards of offense and together accounted for several games’ worth of points. Worthy finished with 269 yards, four touchdowns and a two point conversion. Price had 260 yards and three rushing toucdowns of his own.
“Chris is a physical, tough kid. He’s the type of kid every coaches wishes they had on their team
Ashton Fleming got in on the scoring action as well, rushing for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
Quarterback Levi Weems aired the ball out with great success too, throwing for 91 yards and connecting with receivers Brayden Brown and Tristin Preston for a pair of receiving touchdowns.
As one might expect from a game with an astronomical score, both teams ran their offenses at a high level. However, Pevey said the game was not without its fair share of defensive highlights as well.
“We came up with some pretty big defensive stops,” he said. “We had our plays where they were looking like they were going to get back into it and we stopped them.”
In total, the Mustang offense finished the day with 765 total yards of offense.
Defensively, Fleming led the team with 10 tackles, two of which were for a loss. Kip Floyd also recorded 10 tackles. Rylan Boutwell added eight tackles and Jacob Myers finished with six tackles and a key interception. Worthy added six tackles as well.
Chisum will next take the field on Friday against rival Prairiland in the first district contest of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.