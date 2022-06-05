North Lamar and Paris softball and baseball seasons came to a close last month, but not without racking up several All-District honors in competitive districts.
District 15-4A Region ll Baseball
Offensive Most Valuable Player: Jackson Brasseux, North Lamar.
Co-Defensive Most Valuable Player: Tripp Thoms, North Lamar.
All-District First Team: Matthew Sandlin, North Lamar; Conner Watson, North Lamar; Jaxon Spangler, North Lamar.
All-District Second Team: Adam Clement, Paris; Cason Blease, North Lamar; Jay Heath, Paris; Cole Fendley, North Lamar; Carson Day, Paris
All-District Honorable Mention: Case Fendley, North Lamar; Carson Preston, North Lamar; Jacob Lane, North Lamar; Joey Allen, Paris; Jack Brazeal, Paris.
District 15-4A Region ll Softball
Newcomer of the Year: Emery Reaves, North Lamar.
All-District First Team: Claire Stewart, North Lamar; Sloane Hill, North Lamar; Emma Layton, North Lamar; Kate Rainey, North Lamar.
All-District Second Team: Reece Reavis, Paris; Hope Hampton, Paris; Chloe Gilmore, Paris; Madi Reeves, North Lamar; Danika Heuberger, North Lamar; Sydnee Bankston, North Lamar.
All-District Honorable Mention: Asia Moore, Paris; Alaina White, Paris; Presley Cook, Paris; Hope Beck, Paris; Hannah Kent, North Lamar.
