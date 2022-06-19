In softball, a true bona fide ace — someone who can shoulder the brunt of pitching duties and do so with extreme and consistent dominance — is rare. And in 2022, Cooper sophomore Chani Sonntag was that and more.
Sonntag put herself in rarified company this past year, posting an ERA of 2.1 and striking out 139 batters. Seven times this year she held opponents scoreless with complete game shutouts, and twice she utterly stymied her foes by tossing a pair of no-hitters.
For her incredible level of play, Sonntag has been named the 2022 All-Red River Valley Pitcher of the Year.
From basically the start of her time with the sport of softball, Sonntag has been a pitcher. In fact, she said, the allure of pitching was one of the main things that made her want to give the sport a try in the first place.
“Basically, I was about six or seven and saw some older kids playing, and I just thought the pitchers looked so cool,” Sonntag said. “I knew that’s what I wanted to do. So I started playing, and after a while started working with a pitching coach. That just made me fall in love with the game even more.
“I was drawn to pitching I guess because of how much they do for a team and how much they put into a game. They’re the ones who are making other people look good and they’re the ones involved in every play. The feeling of being in control.”
Sonntag looked to play whenever she was able, which invariably led her to playing games against some much older and more experienced players from throughout the area. Those games against high school athletes while Sonntag was still just a junior high student were something of a rude awakening, she said with a chuckle, but she said they helped her immeasurably in raising her level of play.
With her tireless dedication to the sport, plus the high level of competition she was already accustomed to, Sonntag made a name for herself as an elite pitcher as a freshman.
Never one to rest on her laurels, she maintained her focus in the offseason. As a result, she improved across the board in virtually every metric this season.
“I knew expectations were high for me headed into this year,” Sonntag said. “I didn’t want to let my teammates down, especially our seniors, and I set a lot of goals for myself, like throwing more no-hitters, getting a certain number of strikeouts and really hitting my spots and getting better with my location. … I’d say I met most of my goals this year.”
In the circle, some pitchers rely on high velocity to get the better of batters, while others put an emphasis on offspeed pitches with a high degree of movement to fool opponents. Sonntag, however, was the best of both worlds, head coach Ashleigh Hinshaw said.
“Chani is definitely a combination,” Hinshaw said of her ace’s approach in the circle. “She had a wicked curve and screwball. And she has great velocity and will also blow it past you, too.”
“My favorite pitches are probably my screwball, curveball and changeup,” Sonntag added. “More of my movement pitches.”
Sonntag points to the Bells Tournament in the preseason as some of her best outings of the year. In the tournament, the Dogettes faced some schools much larger than them, and still managed to emerge undefeated with signature wins over programs like 4A Pleasant Grove and 3A Bonham and Bells.
“I felt like everything was kind of working for me at that tournament, but my curveball and changeup seemed to be especially dominant,” she said.
Her dominance only picked up further once she got into district play. Sonntag plowed through opposing batters in her district with an ease and efficiency that was unmatched by anyone in the Red River Valley.
Most of Cooper’s district games were blowouts, as the team’s overpowering offense piled runs on against almost every opponent. As a result, many of Cooper’s games were over by the third or fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
The fact that Sonntag was able to amass 139 strikeouts — the second-most in the entire area — while not pitching many seven-inning games speaks to her sheer dominance and brilliance in the circle, Hinshaw said, with the sophomore striking out every or nearly every batter faced in some instances.
And in the two games where it wasn’t a blowout — the team’s two close wins over Cumby — Sonntag raised her level of play even further. One of her two no-hitters came in the team’s first win over the Lady Trojans, and she struck out a whopping 15 while only walking two.
“She is simply dominant in the circle,” Hinshaw said. “It is so hard for batters to catch up to her speed. And even if they do, she is dancing the ball around so the contact isn’t as hard as some would expect.”
Sonntag said she was disappointed with how the season ended, as the Dogettes fell in the area round of the playoffs, dropping a pair of hard-fought, winnable games to Axtell.
She’s used the playoff loss as motivation, though, and says she’s hungrier than ever heading into her junior campaign.
“We’ve been district champs both years I’ve been here, and I don’t plan on letting that streak break,” she said adamantly. “My mindset is just to keep getting better wherever I can.”
