On Friday, the Detroit Lady Eagles made the trip to Maud to mark the mid-way of their volleyball season, and they came away with a dominating straight-sets victory over the Lady Cardinals.
With the win, the Lady Eagles are in a good spot as they head into the second half of district play, tied for first in the standings, with only a single loss to their name.
In the first two sets, Detroit exerted its will, limiting Maud to under 10 points and barely over 10 points, taking the two opening sets 25-11, 25-9, respectively.
The third set saw the Lady Cardinals keep things more competitive, though the end result was still never in question, with Detroit winning 25-18 to wrap the set up.
Still playing without standout freshman middle blocker Clara Carpenter, who has emerged as a better-than-reliable offensive force in just her first year, it ultimately didn’t matter for Detroit, as several other Lady Eagles rose to the occasion.
Senior Ayanna Smith finished with 12 kills, 11 digs and a trio of aces. Kellie Welch had five kills to go with a pair of aces. Braylin Craig finished with four kills, a pair of aces and eight digs. And setter CC Runels was heavily involved in the flow of the game, finishing with a team-best 22 assists.
