DODD CITY — The Dodd City Hornets are the top-ranked 1A baseball team in the state of Texas, and on Tuesday they were too much for the Honey Grove Warriors to handle, as the Warriors fell 12-0.
Most of the damage was done in a second inning that saw Dodd City score seven runs, though the Warriors were able to prevent any other big, explosive innings from the Hornets.
Warrior Aidan Lornson was able to pitch through the first inning almost completely unscathed, allowing just one run in the opening frame while striking out the last two batters he faced with some excellent pitching.
And in the third, Karson McKnight was able to force a popout and then force the next Dodd City batter into grounding into a double play, after allowing a pair of runs at the start of the inning. Once settled in, McKnight was able to halt the Hornet bats with some excellent movement to his pitches.
Honey Grove’s lone hit came in the very first inning, on a well-hit line drive by Garrett West.
