Stellar defense and timely hitting took center stage for the Rivercrest Rebel baseball team in a pair of games against Beckville, and the Rebels now find themselves as area champions, and the last Red River Valley team remaining in the playoffs, after winning 7-4 and 8-3.
The Rebels fell behind early in game one, allowing three runs in the first two innings to fall behind 3-0.
Things picked up in the fourth inning, however, when Rivercrest responded by scoring five. The first Rebel run of the game came when Blake Giles singled, bringing home Zane Dees, who led off the inning with a single of his own.
Two more runs came on a Will Grider line drive, scoring Connor Young and Christopher Randolph.
“We started rocky in game one, but we battled and competed and were able to put it together as the game went on,” head coach Rick Connot said.
Closing the inning out, Grider and Giles each came home, first on a passed ball by Beckville’s pitcher, and next on an error by the catcher.
“Will scored from second on a passed ball,” Connot said. “It was some real heads-up base running.”
Beckville cut the Rivercrest lead to one with another run in the fifth, but two insurance runs by the Rebels in the top of the seventh — thanks to and RBI single by Young that scored Gabe Purviance and a sacrifice fly by Randolph that brought home Dees — shut the door on game one.
Stepping up and making a big impact in the win was Kirk Killian, who pitched three innings of relief, only allowing a pair of hits and a single run along the way.
The second game started with the Rebels getting on the board first, when Brandon Matkin scored on a Beckville error. However, they again fell behind, this time 3-1, as Beckville scored three unanswered runs.
Just as in game one, though, Rivercrest stormed back. scoring seven unanswered runs across the fifth and sixth innings.
Matkin scored one of four fifth-inning runs on a sacrifice fly by Dees, and then Randolph tacked on three more with a three-run inside-the-park home run — the second inside the park home run in the last two playoff rounds he’s hit.
“We have a lot of speed, and that really puts pressure on opposing defenses,” Connot said. “It’s probably our biggest strength as a team, and we were able to put it to use against Beckville.”
In the sixth inning, a double by Matkin to left field allowed John Grider to score, a single by Killian scored Matkin and Ethan Taylor scored when Dees grounded into a fielder’s choice.
In the fifth inning, stellar defense by Purviance saved at least two runs with a jaw-dropping diving catch in the outfield.
In the sixth, Purviance again made an impact in the field when he made a great snag on the run, and then fired the ball to second base for a double play, beating the Beckville runner who was trying to tag up.
“Those were some big-time plays, and with how competitive these games were, there might’ve been a different result had he not made those,” Connot said.
Again, Killian stepped up in relief, finishing off the Beckville Bearcats with some strong pitiching.
With the clean sweep in the doubleheader, the Rebels advance to the regional quarterfinals, adding an area championship to their trophy case.
“It’s a great feeling,” Connot said. “It was a long night of baseball but it ended up definitely being worth the trip. Every single guy found a way to step up and make an impact for us, and that’s been the story of our whole season.”
