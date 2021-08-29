Things started off about as poorly as they could for the Rivercrest volleyball team on Friday against Cumby, but to the Lady Rebels’ credit, they never threw in the towel, improving in each set in a 2-25, 18-25, 22-25 loss.
The Lady Rebels seemed out of sorts in the opening set, with out-of-position players leading to a number of easy Cumby kills that came in every which way, with powerful shots to the back row, finessed drop shots and aces.
They Lady Rebels finished with just one kill in the opening set, with their other point coming on a Cumby service error.
The second set, however, was a completely different story. The Lady Rebels seemed rejuvenated and stayed neck-and-neck with Cumby throughout the entirety of the set.
Bailie English, who led the team in kills in the game, had several perfectly-placed shots in the second set, which Cumby’s back row were simply incapable of returning.
The two teams went back and forth in the set, and the Lady Rebs briefly took the lead on a nice hit by senior Lauren Hardman, before Cumby ended the set with a five straight points to win a set that was closer than the 7-point margin indicates.
In the third set, the Lady Rebels improved even further, and led for much of the early going.
Strong play at the net by Hardman and more well-placed balls from English built Rivercrest an early 5-1 lead.
And though Cumby erased that lead quickly with a 4-0 run of their own to tie the set up, the Lady Rebels responded in kind.
The set was punctuated by a sequence of stellar defense leading to offense, when sophomore Alexis Carey dove to dig a ball, which was then hurriedly shoveled to Hardman by Vivian Hines, who in turn pocketed the ball in the back corner for the impressive kill.
“I told the girls that we finished stronger than we started,” head coach Katelyn James said. “We got much better hustle plays, we began hitting the ball better, and as a coach, that’s something you always like to see.”
