Former Paris Wildcat standout Phillip Sikes, now playing baseball for the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs, took center stage over the weekend as his team captured the Big XII Championship over Oklahoma State by a 10-7 score.
In the decisive game, Sikes went 3-for-5 at the plate with a home run, two RBIs, three runs of his own and a pair of steals.
Sikes’ home run was the catalyst to a TCU rally, as the team trailed 5-2 when he blasted the two-run shot over the left field wall.
The stellar performance is the latest in what has been a stellar season for Sikes, who leads his team in batting average, home runs, total hits, RBIs and on-base percentage. Sikes is also second on the team in OPS and slugging percentage.
TCU will host an NCAA regional matchup in the coming week.
