The Cooper Bulldogs had already clinched at least a share of the district title. But they weren’t done yet. In a rare Saturday football game, the team left no doubt by winning District 6-2A D1 outright and capping off an unblemished district record with a dominant 56-0 win over Alba-Golden.
As the final score might suggest, Cooper dominated the Panthers offensively and defensively. With the ball, the Bulldogs racked up more than 500 total yards of offense, moving the chains seemingly at will. And on defense, the team held Alba-Golden scoreless behind a stellar team effort.
Quarterback Jaxson McGuire led the team offensively, finishing with 177 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns — two passing and two on the group. Markell Smith also showed out, rushing for 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns. And Chase Morales scored a touchdown as well while rushing for 110 yards.
Jayden Limbaugh also ran for 42 yards and picked up another 55 yards and a touchdown through the air in receiving yards.
Ryan Thornton, who doesn’t take many snaps at quarterback, threw an 11-yard touchdown on his lone pass attempt of the game.
Several players made an impact defensively as well. Keywine Denson finished with six tackles, including a sack, and a forced fumble. Kelvin Clark also forced a fumble while racking up six tackles. Tristin Weathers forced a turnover as well, nabbing an interception.
“Defensively, we were really strong,” head coach Rod Castorena said. “Our defensive line controlled the line of scrimmage really well, and that was huge for us.”
With the win, Cooper finishes the season with a 6-0 district record and a 7-1 overall record.
“We stressed this game all week,” head coach Rod Castorena said. “We didn’t want to share the district title with anyone; we wanted to win it outright.”
Castorena pointed to his group of senior starters — which includes McGuire, Limbaugh, Weathers, Morales, Erick Zapata and more — as a key to this team’s success.
“They’re a great group of kids and extremely coachable,” Castorena said. “They set an example for the younger guys. They always play extremely hard and do whatever is asked of them. That trickles down and permeates the entire team, and it really does make an impact on the younger guys.”
Even with the impact that the senior class had on the team, Castorena said the district championship is the result of each and every player’s dedication and hard work.
“I’m extremely blessed to be able to coach these kids,” he said. “I thank God that I’m able to come out and coach them, because they really are just an amazing group.”
Cooper will begin the playoffs on Friday against the Trenton Tigers at Texas A&M Commerce. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
“Trenton is dangerous,” Castorena said. “They’ve got lots of size up front and some guys who can do some real damage. We’re going to prepare for them so we can come out and give it everything we’ve got on Friday.”
