The Paris Wildcats football team enters the 2021-22 season with high expectations, as they were recently ranked seventh in the state across all 4A-D1 teams.
The Wildcats are far from the only team in their district with high expectations, though, as district rivals Melissa and the defending-champion Argyle Eagles, also enter the season ranked. The Eagles are, expectedly, the top-ranked team in the preseason poll, with Melissa ranked fourth.
Last year’s squad made the regional finals for the first time in several years, eliminating the Melissa Cardinals in the regional semifinals to get there before falling to Argyle.
The unofficial start to the Wildcats' season is an Aug. 12 scrimmage against Dallas-Henderson, and the first game of the regular season is scheduled for Aug. 27 against Arkansas High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.