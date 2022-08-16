This year, the Paris 7U All-Stars baseball team proved themselves to be one of the best teams in the whole country, winning the Dixie Youth Baseball 7U World Series. But for the Paris Optimist Club, their success was just the tip of the iceberg of what was a hugely successful year. On Monday, the organization celebrated the season, and recognized the teams that had big years.
In addition to the 7U World Series winners, the Paris Optimist Club had a 6U T-ball team win the state championship, another 6U T-ball team win the district and regional championships, an 8U team win the district and regional championships, a 12U team win the state championship and another 7U team win the district championship.
“That kind of success across the board is pretty unheard of,” director of baseball Bill Sanders said. “I don’t know if it’s ever been done before.”
“It’s a testament to the excellent coaches and players we have in this organization,” board president Chad Farris added. “We’ve got a special group of kids. There’s a lot of talent down at the coach-pitch and T-ball levels, and it’s fun to see. We do everything we can to support those kids.”
The evening was a chance for everyone to reflect on the recently-ended season, and for 7U All-Stars head coach Bronson Brown, the opportunity to relive the magic of this past season.
“It was an awesome year,” he said. “We’re in a competitive league, and so that really raises everyone’s level of play. I had a pretty good feeling that we could go the distance, but whether or not a seven-year-old shows up and how consistent they are is no guarantee. But credit to these kids; they played at an extremely high level all season long. We had some guys who didn’t commit a single error all tournament, and that’s just not something you see at this level very often.”
Turnout was another reason to celebrate this year, Paris Optimist Club executive director Sabra Vaughan said. In 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the club’s participation plummeted, and numbers only grew slightly in 2021. This year, however, nearly 750 kids turned out to play baseball with the Paris Optimist Club, which puts them back to where they were before the pandemic hit.
“That’s wonderful to see,” Vaughan said.
And the young athletes weren’t the only ones celebrated on Monday night. Longtime local umpire Jeff Moore was honored for his years of excellent service to the community and the local athletes in the community.
In December, Moore was diagnosed with cancer. Moore, resolute to continue doing what he loves, vowed to continue umpiring for as long as he could. And once he beats the cancer, he said, he plans on returning to the field in full force.
Moore said he’s been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support he’s received from everyone in the community.
“I didn’t know I’d make such a big impact on people’s lives,” he said, getting choked up. “I’m just another person out there; i’m no better than anyone else, but I didn’t realize I was affecting people the way I had.”
“Jeff has meant the world to this organization,” Farris said. “His professionalism is unmatched, and the way that he enjoyed this game was something really special. One of the things I think you’ve seen is that he’s also served as a kind of mentor for a lot of the younger umpires and set the example for them to follow.
“He’s an inspiration. He’s shown that he’s got a lot of fight in him.”
Moore started with the Paris Optimist Club as a coach in the mid-1980s, he said. In the 1990s, he got into the realm of umpiring, as he already served locally as a referee for a number of other sports.
He quickly developed a passion for the role, and worked to be the best umpire he could. He recalled attending umpiring training that helped him learn the ins and outs of the sport.
As his love of umpiring grew, he began umping for the local schools in addition to the DYB games.
Moore said his favorite part of the role has been the connections he’s formed over the years.
“All the coaches and other umpires I’ve met have been the best part,” he said. “I’ve got people nationwide, across the whole country, where I can meet them one time and probably stay the night with them the next night if I need to. It’s a wonderful network of people we have.”
To honor Moore, the Paris Optimist Club announced they will be renaming the umpire’s break room after him, and also unveiled an annual award in his honor that will be given to the best umpire in the local chapter. He was named the first recipient of the Jeff Moore Award.
After being recognized on the field, a visibly emotional Moore thanked all those in attendance.
“I’ve tried to show to my other guys that umpires are not supposed to have emotions,” Moore said. “But I’ve got emotions today, I thank every one of you.”
