IMG_4425.JPG

Members of the DYB World Series-winning 7U Paris All-Stars proudly display their state championship and World Series flags at Monday’s end-of-season celebration at Woodall Fields.

 Tommy Culkin/The Paris News

This year, the Paris 7U All-Stars baseball team proved themselves to be one of the best teams in the whole country, winning the Dixie Youth Baseball 7U World Series. But for the Paris Optimist Club, their success was just the tip of the iceberg of what was a hugely successful year. On Monday, the organization celebrated the season, and recognized the teams that had big years.

In addition to the 7U World Series winners, the Paris Optimist Club had a 6U T-ball team win the state championship, another 6U T-ball team win the district and regional championships, an 8U team win the district and regional championships, a 12U team win the state championship and another 7U team win the district championship.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.