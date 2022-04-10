Everything seemed to be going North Lamar’s way in the Pantherettes’ Friday softball game against the crosstown rival Paris Ladycats, as timely hitting and pitching, coupled with a number of Paris miscues, ultimately sealed a convincing 11-1 victory.
It was the Ladycats who struck first, as Asia Moore delivered a sharply-hit RBI double to deep center field, scoring teammate Reece Reavis, who had reached base earlier on a leadoff single.
In the second inning, troublesome errors became a trend for Paris that spelled disaster. They started when Maddie Reeves laid down what was supposed to be a sacrifice bunt to move Kate Rainey into scoring position, but turned into a four-bagger when the throw to first sailed into the outfield, putting North Lamar up 2-1.
Minutes later, a throw to third base to keep baserunner Danika Heuberger in check similarly ended up in the outfield, and Heuberger made the most of the mistake, coming home and pushing the Pantherettes’ advantage to 3-1.
Just a few batters after that, Pantherette Sloane Hill launched a deep pop-up out to the warning track. The Ladycats’ outfielder got under it with time to spare, but was unable to make the out, letting it fall for a double that scored two more runs, bringing the Pantherettes’ advantage to 5-1.
Through the first two innings, North Lamar led 5-1, yet the only earned run thus far belonged to Paris.
“We’ve got to eliminate those sorts of errors,” Paris head coach April Atterberry said. “I’m not worried about the hitting, because I know this team can hit. But we’ve just got to make the routine plays.”
Paris hit the ball well throughout the opening innings, with Alaina White, Chloe Gilmore and Baleigh Cashion all joining Moore and Reavis in getting on base with solid hits. However, North Lamar pitcher Claire Stewart did enough each inning to keep Paris at bay and prevent any more runs from crossing the plate.
“Me and (Hill, the catcher) were in a good rhythm and I trusted in her calling the pitches, and I also trusted in my defense behind me,” Stewart said.
North Lamar’s defense turned in a gem to get out of a jam in the third inning. With the bases loaded and only one out, Ladycat Hope Hampton hit a sharp grounder back to the pitcher. Without any hesitation, Stewart fired the ball to home plate for a force out, and then Hill turned and rifled the ball to first baseman Emma Layton, cutting short Paris’ best opportunity to score since the first inning.
“I think that double play was the big momentum shifter and really took the wind out of our sails,” Atterberry said, “You could kind of tell the girls hung their heads on that play and we just weren’t the same moving forward.”
The Pantherettes added another run in the fourth inning, as a bases-loaded walk to Kate Rainey brought home Emery Reaves.
It was the fifth inning, however, that the bats really came alive for North Lamar. A line drive by Sydnee Bankston and a bunt single by Reaves set the stage for Stewart, who smashed a line drive to the left field wall, scoring her teammates and placing her at second base and Layton at third.
“We knew we didn’t want it to be nearly as close as it was last time,” Stewart said, referencing the wild 13-9 game the two teams played in March. “We started a bit slow but we were all locked in and finished strong.”
Not long after, another dropped Hill fly ball allowed Stewart and Layton to score, and a Hannah Kent line drive pushed the lead to the final double-digit margin.
In the bottom half of the inning, Stewart induced three quick groundouts and the game was over.
“This late in the season, it can be hard to bounce after a loss like this, but that’s what we’ve got to do,” said Atterberry, whose team remains in the playoff picture and holding onto the district’s fourth and final seed.
For the Pantherettes, the victory solidifies the team’s hold on second place in the standings.
“We’re playing good, and I don’t even think we’ve peaked yet,” North Lamar head coach Ashley Endsley said. “When we do, it’ll be at the perfect time because the end of the season is when you want to be playing your best.”
