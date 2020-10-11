The Detroit Lady Eagles volleyball team hosted the Rivercrest Lady Rebels in a Red River Valley rivalry match on Friday. And though it was Detroit who came away with the straight-sets win — 25-18, 25-15, 25-23 — the match was closer than the scoreboard would have you believe.
The first set was a back-and-forth battle, with the two teams trading the lead multiple times in the early goings.
Eventually, Detroit pulled ahead 10-7 thanks to three straight points courtesy of Ayanna Smith and Daysha Stature, a lead they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the set. However, Rivercrest’s offense, led by Korie Mankins, stayed within striking distance for the rest of the set and challenged the Lady Eagles every step of the way.
The Lady Eagles demonstrated an ability to place the ball perfectly and exploit Rivercrest’s positioning, something they had success with all match long.
Detroit also played well defensively, and Rivercrest had a difficult time finding any gaps to exploit.
“That’s definitely something we work on in practice,” Lady Eagle Braylin Craig said after the match.
The Eagles were aided somewhat by uncharacteristic miscues by the Lady Rebels. Rivercrest had more than its fair share of shots that went wide, long or into the net.
The Eagles’ lead stayed within three points until a strong push put the lead from 16-14 to 20-14. After that surge of offense, Rivercrest was able to score a few more kills, but were unable to cut into the lead again.
While the first set was tightly contested for the most part, the second set featured none of that drama. Rivercrest briefly held a 3-1, but the Lady Eagles took the lead back at 4-3 and then flew ahead, not looking back.
In a matter of moments, that 1-3 hole had transformed into an 8-3 lead.
“We always get more hyped in the second,” Smith said. “We always come out with a lot of energy and momentum in the second game. It’s just how we play; in the first set we’re still getting warmed up and then in the second set we’re just on it.”
The Lady Eagles would stretch the lead up to 10 at 15-5, and Rivercrest coach Katelyn James called timeout to stop the bleeding. And while the timeout did do a good job of helping the Lady Rebels refocus, it didn’t do much to slow the Lady Eagles.
Detroit libero Madison Gaddis provided a strong boost to the team’s defense, and they maintained the double-digit lead for most of the remainder of the set.
“I felt like a lot of it boiled down to making good passes, and then our setter making really good decisions about where to go with the ball,” interim coach Shelli Greer said of the dominating second set. “Those were the main things, because she knew when to mix it up and where to go with it when the game was on the line.”
While the second set lacked in the way of the drama, the same could not be said of the final set of the match.
As in the first set, the two teams were again neck and neck. Mankins began to establish herself offensively, finding the kills that eluded her and the rest of the Lady Rebels in the second.
The Lady Rebels began to pull away late, finding themselves up 22-18 and then 23-19.
The Lady Rebels needed two points to force a fourth set, but Detroit was resolute. They rattled off six straight points to take the set and the match.
“I knew we could do it, because we did a really similar thing in our last match (against Linden-Kildare),” Craig said.
The strong performance was made all the more impressive because of the fact the team found itself playing without head coach Jeff Allensworth and his coaching staff after they had to quarantine due to coronavirus-related concerns. Greer, who coached the team several years ago, stepped in the day before their Linden-Kildare match.
“They’re having to play through adversity, and this just speaks volumes about them,” Greer said. “I’m so excited that they’ve been so accepting of me and have allowed me to come in and coach them until they can get their coaches back.
Smith finished with 14 kills and 10 digs. Welch had eight kills and two blocks. Stature finished with seven kills, three blocks and 10 digs. Alanna Harris had a team-high 11 digs, and Kyira Scott had a team-best 20 assists.
Rivercrest stats weren’t available by press time.
