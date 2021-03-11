The North Lamar baseball team jumped out on the Paris Wildcats early in their district opener on Tuesday, and it proved to be enough, as the Panthers came away with a 5-2 victory.
The Panthers drew first blood, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the first thanks to a sharply-hit line drive from Trent Nickerson that drove in teammate Andy Kirk, and then a triple by Jackson Brasseux that brought Nickerson home.
The Wildcats answered back with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning, thanks to a hit by starting pitcher Joey Allen that scored Jack Brazeal, but North Lamar tacked on another three runs in the second thanks to a hit by Tripp Thoms that scored Cody Ausmus and a Kirk line drive that scored Thoms and Jace Cooper.
“We’ve been seeing the ball well and we’ve been hitting the ball well,” North Lamar head coach Bric Steed said. “We’ve been scoring a lot of runs early so far this season, and we’re confident in our offense.”
After that, both Allen and Nickerson, who was on the mound for the Panthers, settled in and the game became a true pitchers’ duel. Hits, much less runs, became hard to come by for both squads.
Twice, Nickerson got himself into a bit of a jam. In the second inning, he allowed a single and a double to the first two batters. With no outs, he found two runners in scoring position. He responded in dominating fashion, however, striking out the next three batters in a row.
Then, in the fourth inning, the Wildcats loaded the bases, but Nickerson was again able to leave the inning unscathed.
“I just focused on my catcher and made sure I was throwing strikes in those situations,” Nickerson said after the game. “I knew my defense had my back and again, just worked to throw strikes.”
“He’s our guy,” Steed said of Nickerson’s performance. “We give him the ball and trust him to go to work. Those guys (on the Wildcats) came out and tried to be aggressive and jump on his fastball, and he did a great job going to his offspeed in those situations, and I thought he really threw some big-time pitches tonight.”
Allen, who started the game somewhat shakily, brushed off the rocky start and settled into an excellent rhythm himself over the third and fourth innings, setting down Panther hitters in quick order.
In relief, Wildcat Jaelyn Lee took to the mound, and after early struggles to find the strike zone, settled into a groove and struck out nine batters over the final three innings.
Paris actually out-hit North Lamar over the final five innings, but the Wildcats were only able to tack on one more run, which came when Parker Benson scored as Devin Gaines grounded out into a fielder’s choice.
“I think we did a good job of getting guys on base tonight, but we just weren’t able to bring them home very often,” Paris coach Bill Sikes said. “But we hit the ball well, and we pitched well too.
“Even though we lost, I can tell you that I’m enthusiastic about this team. I told these guys that we’re going to lose some games with how tough this district is. But if we play like this, we’re going to win some games too.”
Pitching in relief for the Panthers was Case Fendley, who allowed one hit in the last two innings of the contest and earned the save for North Lamar.
For the Panthers, the strong outing by both the pitching and offense are an encouraging sign moving forward, Steed said.
“This is big,” he said. “You always want to start 1-0, and if you get early wins it can help you down the road. We’re not playing our best baseball right now, and so for us to get a win like this over (Paris) — who’s a really good team — is a big momentum-builder.”
