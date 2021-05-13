After a season as the head football coach of the Detroit Eagles, Jordan Wood is departing to take a job as the head football coach and athletic director at Grapeland ISD.
“My time here at Detroit has been a great experience,” Wood said. “It all comes down to these kids. They’ve all been awesome.
“This is the toughest place I’ve ever had to leave, because I love these kids so much, but Grapeland is a place I’ve always wanted to coach, so I couldn’t pass it up.”
In his lone season with the Eagles, Wood led the football team to a 4-1 district record and a second seed in the playoffs.
“Before the season started, we were picked to win one game, and we ended up only losing one game,” Wood said. “The only game we lost was to James Bowie, and after the game, the coach came up to me and said, ‘Y’all are the smallest team we’ve played, but you’re also the toughest.’ And that’s those kids — they never stop fighting.”
The depature comes just weeks after the school restructured its athletic department, appointing Wood as the boys athletics coordinator and moving previous athletic director Jeff Allensworth into the position of girls athletics coordinator.
“We are very appreciative of the year we had with Coach Wood,” Detroit Superintendent Kathie Thompson said. “He brought energy to our coaching staff and redesigned our program to ensure that our athletes were making progress in the weightroom and on the field.”
