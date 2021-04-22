The Chisum Mustangs clawed their way all the way back after falling behind by four runs in the fourth innng against Lone Oak on Tuesday, but it ultimately wasn’t enough, as they fell 7-6 in heartbreaking fashion.
Most of the damage came in a big fourth inning, when Lone Oak posted six runs on the board, taking a four-run lead after RBIs from Mustangs Brayden Brown and Colton Killingsworth earlier in the game had put Chisum up 2-0.
Rather than get down on themselves, the Mustangs fired right back, scoring two in the fifth and two more in the sixth to knot things right back up.
Brown and Cable Pickering each scored on a Lone Oak error in the fifth, and then Levi Weems took center stage in the sixth. He tripled in a run, and then came home himself on a Lone Oak wild pitch.
It wasn’t to be, though, as Lone Oak answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the sixth. Chisum was unable to generate any more runs in the seventh, and the Buffaloes escaped with the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.