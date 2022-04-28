North Lamar alum Jaycie Hall was perfect on Wednesday for the PJC softball team, throwing a perfect game against Kilgore College in a 10-0 win.
Hall struck out 10 and got run support from up and down the roster, including two RBIs apiece from Jayda Carter and Kelsey Keierleber.
