Last year, teams across the nation dealt with unforeseen obstacles and challenges thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. No one knows that better than the North Lamar Pantherette volleyball team. Despite facing substantial roadblocks, the team beat the odds and made its way into the playoffs. Now, with things seemingly returning to normal, the team is ready for a breakout season.
The 2020 season started off promisingly for an exceptionally-talented Pantherette squad, and heading into district play things seemed to be clicking. Then, North Lamar suffered a Covid-19 outbreak and the team was quarantined for two weeks.
“I don’t like to use Covid as an excuse, but I do think it played a big role in how our season went last year,” North Lamar coach Sara Beth Upchurch said. “We couldn’t play or practice for two weeks, and then our very first day back was a district game at (Liberty-Eylau). That was hard.
“We were on a roll, and then got shut down. We lost games with Carthage, we lost a game with Community — we lost a lot of important games — and I think our kids sitting at home for that time, it definitely had an impact.”
But while last season was marred by questions of what could have been, the Pantherettes have put it in the rearview mirror and are ready to tackle the upcoming season.
“I love this team that I’m on,” senior Hannah Titlow said of the 2021 squad. “I’d die for any one of my teammates, and we all have a real bond. Having a bond like that makes it even better in practice, and we can tell each other when they need to step it up or when there’s something we need to work on. We can give them that opinion and it not hurt their feelings.”
And the special bond extends beyond just the players.
“This year’s group of seniors was the class I started with when I took the head coaching position at North Lamar,” Upchurch said. “They’ve been with me from the beginning and so they’re very special to me in a way no other senior class has been.”
Upchurch’s face lit up as she praised her squad for their unselfishness, their drive and their deep understanding of the game.
“This honestly mirrors the team we had four years ago, when these seniors were freshmen. That was just a super close, bonded team with a lot of athleticism and a lot of heart and tenacity.”
The Pantherettes lost a great deal to graduation, with players like Ashley Trenchard, Macy Richardson, Noel Rainey and Emma Doyal all gone.
Rainey, last year’s All-Red River Valley Defensive Player of the Year, leaves big shoes to fill at the libero position, and Upchurch said she’s still unsure who will be moved into that role in the coming season.
Despite that, the team is nevertheless still blessed with a veritable boatload of talent.
The group’s biggest strength is their size. From the top of the roster to the bottom, North Lamar boasts a height advantage on every single team in the Red River Valley.
When looking at North Lamar’s height, a few players immediately jump out.
“Hutton (Pointer) is going to be absolutely huge for us this year, and then of course we have the twins,” Titlow said, referring to sisters Logan and Lauren Dority. “That really helps. Hutton has progressed tremendously. And the twins are going to be a lot for teams to deal with; they’re a lot further along than I was as a sophomore so it’s really cool to see them grow.”
In 2020, Pointer finished the season with 89 kills and 35 blocks while Lauren Dority, as just a freshman, tallied 44 kills and 35 blocks.
“Last year one of our strongest points ended up being blocking, and I think again this year our block is going to be very strong,” Upchurch said. “It’s going to be hard for teams to get past us.”
In addition to the height at the net, the Pantherettes have other weapons on offense as well. Titlow and Erica King, both right side hitters in 2020, will be focal points of the team’s offense this season.
Upchurch added that one or both of them might need to play some time as an outside hitter this season, as Trenchard and Richardson, last year’s two outside hitters, have since graduated.
Arguably no position is more important than the setter, and last year Maleah Holbrook established herself as one of the area’s brightest setters as just a freshman, recording 176 assists and 77 digs, despite not moving into the starting lineup until well into the season.
Defensively, North Lamar boasts a pair of scrappy defensive specialists in Emma Layton and Kate Rainey that will be able to return most every shot hit their way, and the rest of the roster is also adept at upping would-be kills.
The one potential shortcoming Upchurch sees this team having, though it’s one she says can be overcome with hard work, is its relative inexperience.
“We’re a young group on the whole, so we’re going to be learning a lot as the season unfolds,” the coach said.
Titlow is confident that her group’s youthfulness is no weakness, and said she can’t wait for the team to prove it.
“In my three years on varsity, we’ve never made it past the first round of the playoffs,” she said. “This team can do that, and I really want to see us do it and maybe go far in the playoffs.”
