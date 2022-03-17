The goals came early and often on the soccer field for North Lamar on Wednesday against Chapel Hill, and the Panthers took command and never looked back en route to a dominating 9-3 win.
Goals had a tendency to come in bunches, and on more than one occasion, the Panthers had barely stopped celebrating a goal when the next one was scored.
The team’s first two goals came in just such a way, with Austin Ross scoring the opening goal roughly four minutes into the game, followed by a goal from Isaiah Acevedo just seconds later to give North Lamar a 2-0 lead almost immediately out of the gate.
Ross’ goal came from inside the box, after Ross split a pair of Chapel Hill defenders to get in close, and Acevedo found his goal after intercepting a Chapel Hill pass and rifling a shot off the top crossbar that bounced in.
Chapel Hill got on the board roughly 12 minutes into the half, but Ross answered right back with his second goal of the game, receiving a perfect pass as he dashed downfield and punched the ball in from about 10 yards out.
And with 1.4 seconds left before halftime, Luis Morales delivered one of the closest goals you’ll ever see to a buzzer beater in soccer, giving North Lamar a 4-1 lead headed into the break. All the while, the Panthers were bolstered by some strong defensive play, with Devin Balazs, Tyler Weemes, Morales and others all stymying Chapel HIll’s advances.
The second half saw some players score for the Panthers who don’t often get scoring opportunities, such as Ayden Exum, Weemes and goalkeeper Mason Cole.
“It was just a really fun game to be a part of,” North Lamar head coach Justin Stout said. “Their confidence level is at an all-time high right now, and they played so good that it allowed us to get some guys into the game who hadn’t gotten a lot of playing time, a lot of opportunities to score, so far this year.”
Cole’s goal was a highlight of the game, as Stout subbed him out at goalie to give him a chance to score, and he delivered by booming a goal in from just under 50 yards away.
“Mason is a great kid, and we’re really going to miss him next year,” Stout said of the senior. “I’m glad he was able to get that goal; that was a really cool moment.”
With Cole playing in the field as a striker, the Chapel Hill Bulldogs were able to take advantage and score a pair of goals in the closing minutes of the game, but by that point the Panthers had already sealed the win.
The Panthers have just one game left in the regular season — a showdown at Pleasant Grove in Texarkana — before the playoffs start. The Panthers already locked in a spot in the playoffs late last month, and are now just playing for seeding.
“I couldn’t be prouder of this group and I’m excited to see how far we can go and what we can accomplish,” Stout said.
