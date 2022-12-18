The Paris Wildcats held on to beat the Greenville Lions in a hard fought nondistrict basketball contest Thursday to move to 12-3 on the season.
Coming into the game off a win against McKinney North, The Wildcats looked to gain more momentum before the start of district play against the perennially competitive Greeneville team.
Paris had a strong start, spearheaded by sophomore Jamari Jackson, who finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, and four steals, one of which he turned into an impressive one-handed slam at the start of the second quarter. His outstanding play helped give the Wildcats a 33-25 lead with all of the momentum going into halftime.
However, when Jackson came out of the game with his fourth foul about halfway through the third quarter, Greenville began to cut into the lead, tying the game at 52 with about four minutes remaining in the game.
Just as the game seemed to be slipping out of hand, the late game heroics of senior duo Jagger Moore, who finished with 14 points, three rebounds and two assists, and Carlton Hicks Jr., with his 14 points and four assists, were able to stop the comeback in its tracks and seal the win for the Wildcats, 62-58.
“I thought we played really well against a good team,” head coach Billy Mack Steed said. “Our shooting has improved greatly this season, so we’re going to try to continue to put a lot of shots up going forward and keep getting better.”
The Wildcats will take on the Anna Coyotes in a nondistrict contest on Tuesday and the annual Paris Holiday Tournament will be held in the Wildcat Gym on December 28-30, featuring teams from multiple states.
