The Cooper Bulldogs trailed for most of their game Monday against the Wolfe City Wolves. But they led when it mattered most, scoring three late runs to pull out a 3-2 home victory.
Wolfe City scored one run in the first and one in the second, and while Cooper made good contact throughout the early innings, they were unable to turn hits into runs.
That changed in the sixth inning, however, when big RBIs by Colin Ingram, Ryan Thornton and Landen Houchins allowed the Bulldogs to pull ahead 3-2.
From there, Thornton — who was shining on the mound — didn’t give the Wolves any opportunities to reclaim the lead, setting their batters down in quick succession in the sixth and seventh innings.
Thornton pitched the complete game, striking out five batters. He also added two hits, joining Wyatt Allen as Bulldogs with multiple hits.
