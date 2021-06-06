For the better part of a decade, Jamie Allen has been a part of the North Lamar athletic department, wearing many hats for the school over the years. Now, he’ll take on perhaps his biggest role yet for the Panthers, as he was recently named the next head coach of the North Lamar boys basketball team.
Most of Allen’s teaching and coaching career has been with the Panthers, as he’s been with the school for 10 of his 12 years as an educator. Through the years, he led the boys and girls golf teams and served as an assistant coach for both the football and basketball programs.
“I’m very excited for this new chapter of North Lamar basketball,” Allen said. “I have a lot of passion for coaching the game of basketball and for North Lamar. Taking over a program that I’ve played and coached in for the last 10 years is something that I take great pride in. I’m looking forward to the challenges and opportunities as well as working with a great group of kids that I’ve been with since they came to high school.”
Allen and his wife Whitney have three children: four-year-old Kyler, two-year-old Ellisyn and Beckett, who is four months old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.