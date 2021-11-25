Defensively, the Prairiland Patriots played aggressive, suffocating defense. Offensively, they shot the ball exceptionally well. And it all added up to a dominating 42-16 victory over Bonham on Tuesday, despite being down two starters.
“We’ve been in a slump lately, especially defensively, but we picked it up today,” Prairiland head coach Callie Tucker said. “Lately, we’ve needed grit and intensity that wasn’t there, but I saw it from them today, and that was really encouraging.”
Abi Farmer continued her strong play of late, building on a 32-point game last week and turning in a 19-point outing against Bonham.
“She’s really stepped up,” Tucker said. “It took her a bit to get into basketball mode after volleyball ended, but that’s to be expected. She’s really coming into her own out there and becoming a big leader for us.”
The effort was all the more impressive given that they were operating with a short bench, Tucker said.
“We’ve had two girls out with injuries, and so it’s been a rough week, but it’s been good,” she said. “They’re learning that no one’s going to step up for them, and that they have to take charge. They did that today.”
