The Rivercrest Lady Rebels came up short in their game against the Mount Vernon Lady Tigers on Friday, falling 17-25, 21-25, 17-25. Despite the loss, there was plenty for the team and head coach Katelyn James to be happy about.
In the three sets, the much smaller Lady Rebels jumped out on Mount Vernon — a team with a distinct size advantage all over the court — pushed Mount Vernon to the brink and even put themselves in positions to win the first two sets.
“We played really well out there, which is a huge shift from where we were at yesterday at the Chisum Tournament,” James said. “We played with heart and hustle out there.”
The Lady Rebs started the first set on a roll, rattling off three extremely quick unanswered points behind strong serving by Vivian Hines. Mount Vernon would go on to respond, and the two teams would go on to trade points for several rallies.
Soon, the Lady Rebels pulled ahead and pushed their lead to as many as six points behind strong play by the senior duo of Lauren Hardman and Korie Mankins.
“Those two work extremely well together,” James said. “Off the court they are best friends — you can’t separate them — but they are very competitive with one another, which helps us tremendously. Because when one of them is having a good game, the other one feels like they’ve got to step up their game to meet her. It’s always a friendly competition between the two of them, but it does end up making us better when they’re trying to outdo the other.
“Last year, Korie was a girl who could be on the front row or back row, it didn’t matter; she could get any ball that was coming near her. And this year, Lauren has really stepped it up and is the same way.”
Hardman finished the game with seven kills — a team high — while Mankins tallied six kills, two blocks, nine digs and an ace.
Despite finding the sizable lead early in the set, Mount Vernon went on a big run and didn’t look back. In seemingly the blink of an eye, a 14-11 Lady Rebel lead was turned into an 18-14 lead for the Lady Tigers, and Rivercrest was unable to cut back into that deficit.
The second set began much the same way, with Rivercrest taking an early lead and forcing Mount Vernon to play catch-up.
The Lady Rebels played with a scrappiness that had the fans in the stands raucously showing their appreciation, and even had their head coach happily surprised.
“We were all over the place,” James said with a smile. “I don’t even know how we got to some of those balls.”
Leading the defensive efforts were libero Logan Huddleston alongside a slew of players including Mankins and Avery Martin.
One player in particular who stood out was freshman Lizzie Langehennig.
“She’s very impressive,” James said. “We’ve had her in our system since I think seventh grade, so we knew she’d have skills. We didn’t know if she’d be able to keep up with the speed right away, making that transition from eighth grade to high school, but she certainly hasn’t had any problems with it so far.”
The second set was much more even throughout than the first, with neither team being able to create much space from the other on the scoreboard. Yet late in the set, the Lady Rebels found themselves up 20-18, again. Once again, the Lady Tigers were able to come alive with their backs against the wall, and closed the set on a 7-1 run.
In some ways, the final set was an inverse of the first two. Mount Vernon built up a 15-9 lead. The Lady Rebels then mounted a furious comeback attempt, and pulled within two points at multiple points. The effort was too little too late, though, as the Lady Tigers were able to put Rivercrest away.
And though the result will show up in the record books as a loss for the Lady Rebels, James said she left Friday’s game feeling encouraged more than anything else.
“Mount Vernon is a great team, and they’re a great team for us to see early on to see where our holes are,” she said. “Getting those fast paced games and getting that experience will make a huge difference later on in the season.
“This is going to be one of the toughest teams we play all year, so the fact that we can stay up there with them gives me hope for when we face the teams that are going to be more on our level, I have no doubt that we’ll demolish them.”
