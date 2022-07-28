Brewer.jpeg

Beau Brewer

Beau Brewer of McKinney, who recently finished up a stellar sophomore year at Paris Junior College, was drafted in the 19th round of the MLB Draft by the New York Yankees.

“I give a big shoutout to Paris Junior College. I owe my career and my life to ya’ll,” Brewer said. “It’s been a blessing to have this opportunity to play professional baseball. Coming out of high school I didn’t have much. Coach [Clay] Cox gave me the opportunity to play baseball for PJC; now I’m here playing for the Bananas and now I’m about to start my professional baseball career. You never know what life is going to hold for you - just keep on grinding.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.