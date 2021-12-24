It went down to the absolute wire on Tuesday, and then went past it. But the Honey Grove Lady Warriors downed Tom Bean in thrilling fashion, winning 42-40 in their final game before the winter break.
The two teams were knotted at 9-9 when the first quarter drew to a close, but a big second quarter from Tom Bean and then a third quarter that saw Tom Bean stretch their lead up to nine heading into the fourth.
It was in the fourth though that Honey Grove came alive, outscoring Tom Bean 18-9 to force overtime, and in overtime, they outscored Tom Bean by two.
Prisella Reyna led the team with 14 and Caycee Woodard scored 13 to lead the Lady Warriors in double digits.
Aniyah Smith scored six, Ty’Ciera Battle scored five and Tylar Lane and Carsyn Lane each finished with two points.
