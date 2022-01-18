In recent years, the North Lamar Pantherettes and Paris Ladycats had developed a penchant for close, tightly-contested games, with each of the last four being decided by five points or less, and two of them coming down to the final buzzer.
There was no such drama in the most recent showdown between the arch-rivals on Monday, however. The Pantherettes jumped out to a big early lead, stifled Paris with explosive offense and physical defense, and cruised to a 30-point, 64-34 victory.
It was actually the Ladycats who started the game with momentum, building a two-possession lead in the opening minutes, but it wasn’t to last. After trailing 7-3, the Pantherettes took the lead at 8-7 on a basket in the paint by Lauren Dority following a steal and push ahead by teammate Maddie Walters, and North Lamar never relinquished the lead again.
From there, North Lamar piled on the points with a deluge of offense, constantly pushing the tempo and getting out in transition.
“That’s always one of our main goals, is to push the ball,” Pantherette Mylee Nottingham said. “Other teams don’t like doing that, and have a hard time keeping up with us sometimes. If they don’t like running like that, and we do, we’re going to take advantage of that.”
The Pantherettes closed the first quarter on a 13-0 run, and entered the second quarter up 16-7.
During the run, the Pantherettes turned to their cadre of post players time and again, dumping the ball off down low and letting their bigs go to work. Senior post Hutton Pointer in particular played a big role in the first quarter, scoring six of North Lamar’s 16 first-quarter points.
“We didn’t come into the game with the gameplan of, ‘OK, we’re going to pound the paint,’” Pointer said. “We just let the game come to us and that’s what was working. … In our last few games we honestly haven’t been shooting it that much. We’ve been driving and posting up and that’s really been working.”
They opened the second quarter just as explosively as they closed the first. Cydnie Malone, Logan Dority and Nottingham opened the second quarter up with a burst of scoring, and Pointer pushed the lead to 20 for the first time when she scored in the paint off a pretty assist by Malone.
North Lamar’s defense was impenetrable, especially down low where Pointer, Lauren and Logan Dority and Roselyn Spencer put up a veritable brick wall against the Ladycats.
“I’m incredibly proud of the defensive effort those girls gave tonight,” North Lamar head coach Britney Tisdell said of her post players. “That was our predominant work in practice, was defense. Paris is fast and they can really shoot, so we knew we were going to have to help off and rotate and we did a great job of that.”
On the Ladycats’ side, foul trouble hampered what was already a dire situation, as sophomore Nya Williams — the team’s leading scorer and defensive anchor — was forced to sit for large periods of time.
Paris didn’t score until more than halfway through the quarter, when a Keyli Holt free throw gave the Ladycats their eighth point of the contest. Asia Johnson and Keshanti Gordon added to Paris’ scoring in the final few minutes of the quarter, but North Lamar still entered halftime with a commanding 32-11 lead.
“In the past we’ve kind of made a big deal about this game, because it’s Paris and it’s the crosstown showdown and all that,” Pointer said. “This year our mentality was a bit different. We didn’t make a big deal about it. We just focused on what we needed to do and then we went out and did it.”
The last time the two rivals met, Paris won on a last-second shot by then-freshman Nya Williams, and though the loss stung the Pantherettes a year ago, Nottingham said she and her teammates pushed that defeat out of their minds when preparing for this meeting.
“We don’t dwell on the past, we learn from it and move on,” Nottingham said.
“That buzzer beater last year, that was not us,” Pointer added.
In the second half, the Pantherettes continued to press their advantage. Nottingham, Lauren Dority and Malone each found multiple buckets in the third quarter, as did Maddie Walters, who slashed her way to the rim for a pair of pretty euro-step layups.
The lead reached 30 for the first time when Lauren Dority followed up her own miss with an offensive rebound and putback to give her team a 49-19 advantage.
The Ladycats were able to find some footing in the fourth quarter, with Gordon, Williams and guard Jazz Dangerfield all finding buckets.
They were unable to slow North Lamar’s own electric scoring though. Over the course of one electric stretch, after Paris cut the deficit to 22 points, the Pantherettes responded emphatically when Nottingham, Walters and freshman Roselyn Spencer all scored in quick succession within seconds of one another, turning defensive intensity into fast and easy offense.
Spencer scored six fourth-quarter points while also providing some strong defense, including a steal that cut short a potential Paris fast break, and also gave her team a number of offensive rebounds down the stretch.
Though the game was as resounding a victory for North Lamar as it was a defeat for the Ladycats, Paris head coach Hiyadeja Moore said she did see a bright spot.
“We never gave up,” Moore said. “We didn’t let up tonight and kept fighting until the end.”
Nottingham led all scorers with 17 points. Walters scored 11, Mslone and Pointer each had eight, Lauren Dority scored seven, Spencer finished with six points and Logan Dority scored two.
For Paris, Gordon led the way with 12 points. Williams scored 10, Dangerfield had seven, Asia Johnson scored three and Holt added one.
The win was an exciting one for Tisdell, who picked up her first win in the rivalry matchup.
“I knew how big of a deal this game was, and of course I’ve seen a bunch because of (father and Paris boys head coach Billy Mack Steed) but this was my first time experiencing it from the coach’s perspective,” Tisdell said with a wide smile. “I’m not going to lie, I was sweating a bit before the game, because Paris is a really good team. But our girls came out and executed. It feels great.”
