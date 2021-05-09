Coming into Friday’s Game 1 with Canton, the North Lamar Pantherettes hadn’t lost a game in nearly two months. That changed on Friday night after Canton’s come from behind 7-6 victory.
The Pantherettes had opportunities to blow the game open but had a hard time capitalizing as they left nine batters on base in the game, including the bases loaded twice.
Canton got on the board first thanks to a two-run homer from the third batter of the game. After the leadoff hitter got on via an infield single, Lauren Reid hit a 3-2 pitch off the scoreboard in left center to put Canton up 2-0.
North Lamar answered in the second inning, but with only one run. The Pantherettes loaded the bases thanks to an error and two infield singles. Sloane Hill, who reached on the error, scored the only run of the inning when Emma Layton drove her in on another infield hit. That would be it though as North Lamar left the bases loaded.
The third inning is where North Lamar’s offense came through. Jaycie Hall started with a walk. Karsyn Iltis, Hill, McKenzie Dickson, Claire Stewart and Layton all singled for the Pantherettes. Maddison Reeves, who was running for Hall, scored as did Iltis and Dickson. Just like that, the Pantherettes batted around and enjoyed a 4-2 lead, despite leaving the bases loaded for the second straight inning.
That lead got extended even further in the next inning. After a leadoff single from Noel Rainey to start the inning, Iltis took the second pitch she saw and sent it over the wall in left field for a two run homer. Hill and Dickson both singled following the home run, but that’s all North Lamar could get across the plate in the inning. Unfortunately thats’ the last run North Lamar would get in the game. The Pantherettes only managed one more hit in the final three innings.
Canton, trailing by four runs headed to the sixth scored three runs in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to 6-5. The leadoff hitter reached on an error. The next batter walked, and Lauren Reid hit a two-run double to the gap in left center. Both runners easily scored on the play. The next batter, Kaitlyn Hall, doubled, which scored Reid. Jaycie Hall was able to get out of the inning without giving up any more runs.
Canton, being the home team, got the last at bats of the game. So in the seventh inning, they had a chance. After a strikeout to open the inning, Tori Robinson doubled to right center. Two walks sandwiching another strikeout loaded the bases with two out. Kaitlyn Hall took the first pitch she saw and drove it over the second baseman’s head which allowed two runs to score and gave Canton the win.
By press time, Game 2 had yet to be played.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.