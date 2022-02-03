Less than one week ago, the Clarksville Blue Tigers traveled to Maud without a full complement of players for a district ballgame, and the result was an embarrassing 29-point defeat. On Tuesday night, this time in front of the hometown fans, Clarksville head coach Stanford Hill Jr.’s troops got revenge in a thrilling 48-43 win that lifted Carksville to a 7-2 district record.
Clarksville led for most of the ballgame, enjoying a 13-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter, and holding a 22-14 lead at the half. However, the Blue Tigers trailed 35-34 when the teams moved to the final quarter.
But it was the intense and aggressive play on both ends of the court by Clarksville that eventually allowed Hill’s troops to pull out the exciting win.
Isaiah Scott turned out to be one of the key figures in the win, as he scored several baskets down low, hauled in rebounds on both ends of the cour, and came up with defensive plays. But in the win, other performers also paid the price, especially on the defensive end, that kept the Tigers from being denied the victory.
Scott scored the first bucket of the fourth period with just under seven minutes left, giving Clarksville a 36-35 lead. Maud was whistled with a technical foul with 5.49 left, and Devin Scales was true with both free throws, handing the Blue Tigers a 38-35 advantage. Maud would close to within one point on two occasions in the frame, the final at 40-39 with about four and a half minutes left.
The Blue Tigers answered the call with Amarion Black scoring on a follow shot and Jamarian Williams scoring on a putback while being fouled. His three-point play extended the Clarksville lead to 45-39.
The Cardinals closed the gap to 45-41, but Na’quavus Caesar and A’zarrion Presley added points from the charity stripe down the stretch to help the Tigers move on to the win.
It was a strong performance although the Blue Tigers could have made things even easier had the group not missed an alarming number of shots under the bucket during the game.
Caesar, Presley and Scott contributed 10 points each to lead the Tigers in scoring, while R.K. Minter canned six and Williams scored five points. L Cason had 19 points for the Cardinals to lead all scorers in the game, while big man, B. Bailey canned just 10 points for Maud.
“It was a huge win in solidifying a strong hold on a second-place finish, if not first,” Hill said. “Our defense was great in the first half. ... The win keeps us in the hunt for a district championship.”
