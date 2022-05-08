The Rivercrest Lady Rebels had a hard time against Kerens in the first game of their area round matchup, falling 11-0.
Kerens’ was able to apply consistent offensive pressure throughout the game, putting up multiple runs in each of the first four innings, starting with three in the opening inning and two in the second.
Meanwhile, the Lady Rebs’ bats had a hard time getting things going, as Korie Mankins and Alexis Case recorded the only two hits of the day for Rivercrest.
Errors also raised their head for the Lady Rebels, as the team committed four costly miscues, contributing to their troubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.