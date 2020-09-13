Under normal circumstances, the Cooper Bulldogs would have faced off against Detroit Friday night. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic these are not normal circumstances, and the game was canceled after a Cooper student tested positive for the virus.
After Friday’s cancelation, Cooper has released a modified schedule for the remainder of the season.
The team will begin district play Sept. 18 at Celeste, and then follow that week up with their bye week. Following the bye week, Cooper will then play Alba-Golden at home, travel to Rivercrest, return home for a match against Honey Grove, travel to Como-Pickton, and finish the season at Wolfe City.
