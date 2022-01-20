Defense was the name of the game for the Chisum Mustangs on Tuesday, as they stifled the Rains Wildcats in a convincing 58-39 victory.
Rains found themselves struggling to get any sort of offense going, as the Mustangs contested every shot and limited them to just one shot per possession with strong rebounding. And while the Wildcats finished with 39 points, through three quarters they’d scored just 16.
“We played some of the best, most disciplined and fundamentally-sound defense we’ve played all year,” Chisum head coach Brian Temple said. “Every single possession, my guys went after them. It was awesome to see.”
Ashton Fleming and Brayden Brown each stepped up on the defensive end of the court, and Rylan Boutwell made his mark with strong post defense and rebounding.
“The thing about Ashton is that I know he’s going to give me terrific defense every time,” Temple said. “So when he can go out there and knock down a couple shots too, that’s just a bonus.”
Offensively, the Mustangs were led by senior Evan Wood, who scored 20.
“He scored a quiet 20,” Temple said. “It was one of those games where it doesn’t even feel like he’s scored that much but then you look and see he has 20 on you. The kid’s a silent assassin.”
Espn Blyton finished with nine points, including a four-point play in the waning moments of the first quarter when he nailed a 3-pointer while getting hit, and then moments later converting on the free throw.
After Wood’s 20, the rest of the scoring was fairly balanced. Fleming scored seven points, Keaston Lawrence and Brown scored six apiece, Jett Petkus scored four points, Kason Merritt and Cade Hamil each finished with two and Boutwell and William Haley contributed a point each.
“When we can get going offensively, coupled with defense like that, we’re tough to beat,” Temple said.
