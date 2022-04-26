Athletes from North Lamar competed in the Cedar Hill Area Special Olympics track meet on Saturday, and returned home with a good amount of hardware.
Those who medaled include Madison Sikes, who placed first in the 50 meter dash and in the softball throw; Jesse Rickman, who was second in the 100 meter dash and first in the javelin; Lucas McCurry-Porter, first in the 100 meter dash and first in javelin; Chris Allan, first in the 100 meter dash and fifth in the softball throw; and Kevin Duncan, second in the 100 meter dash and fourth in the softball throw.
All of them will compete at the state Special Olympics, which will take place May 13-15 in San Antonio.
