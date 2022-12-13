The Clarksville Blue Tigers exited their final basketball tournament of the season with a split as Coach Stanford Hill Jr.’s team left the Mount Pleasant-Chapel Hill basketball event, which ran December 8 to 10, winning two of their four ball games.
The Tigers are now 5-6 for the season.
Clarksville opened the tourney by facing Alvarado, and the result was a hard fought 42-39 defeat to the Fort Worth area team, which improved to 11-1 with the win.
The Tigers trailed 39-29 with 5:06 left in the game, but proceeded to close the gap to the final score when Dot Morgan scored on a floater in the lane, and Nikereion Marcy fired in his second three point bomb of the quarter with just over three seconds remaining.
The Blue Tigers were led in scoring by Marcy with 15 points.
The defeat to Alvarado in the opening round of the tourney moved Clarksville to the consolation bracket where the Tigers opened play Friday by losing to the class 4-A Caldwell Hornets by a 56-35 margin.
Zion Banks led the Blue Tigers with 12 points and Marcy contributed 11 points in the loss.
The Tigers claimed victory in their Friday afternoon clash with the Gladewater Bears, winning by a 58-45 score. Clarksville trailed 13-11 at the end of the opening frame, but would hold advantages at the end of the three remaining periods. Hill’s troops led 22-18 at the half, and carried a 41-34 lead into the final period.
Marcy scored a game high 26 points to lead the way, while Banks contributed 14 points, and Morgan added 10 points.
In Clarksville’s final game of the tournament Saturday, the Tigers won 57-44 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Once again the Tigers trailed by two points at the end of the first quarter, but the Blue Tigers held a double digit 32-22 advantage at the intermission, and held a 42-32 lead when the teams moved to the final period.
The Tigers opened the final frame with Marcy and Romeo Minter combining to score the first seven points of the period, pushing the Clarksville lead to 49-32 with 5:34 remaining in the game, and from that point on, the Tigers were never seriously threatened.
Clarksville was led in scoring by Marcy and Banks with 16 points each, while Reed-Rose just missed double digits with nine points, and Minter produced eight points.
The Tigers are scheduled to host the Cooper Bulldogs on Tuesday at 6 p.m. before traveling to Bullard for a 6 p.m. contest Friday.
The final game prior to the Christmas break will be Monday when North Lamar travels to Clarksville for a 3 p.m. battle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.