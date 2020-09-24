Missing two weeks due to Covid-19 restrictions hasn’t seemed to slow the North Lamar Pantherette volleyball team, as they won their first match following the brief hiatus in straight sets over Liberty-Eylau, 25-9, 28-26, 25-14.
Ashley Trenchard led the team offensively, recording 11 kills. Hannah Titlow and Maddie Walters each finished with four kills, and Walters added six blocks.
Erica King and Noel Rainey had two kills apiece, with Rainey also contributing 12 digs.
Hutton Pointer finished with two kills and three blocks.
Maleah Holbrook had a team-high 16 assists to go with four digs, and Emma Doyal contributed 10 assists and three digs.
