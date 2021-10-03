After not holding a lead through the first three quarters and change of Friday’s game against Anna, it looked like the Paris Wildcats might escape with a win when they took a late one-point lead against the Coyotes. It wasn’t to be, however, as Anna responded right back with scores of their own to hold on to the game. With the loss, Paris falls to 0-2 in district play.
Through the first half, and well into the third quarter, the Wildcats and Coyotes remained deadlocked in a scoreless tie, though both teams found decent success moving the chains, Paris head coach Steven Hohenberger said.
“I didn’t feel like our defense was playing great, but they were doing their job and playing well enough to get the stops when it mattered most in order to keep us in the game,” he said.
One of the team’s key defensive stops came when Dycurian Douglas grabbed a crucial interception in the red zone to prevent what would otherwise have likely been an Anna score.
Meanwhile, the Wildcat offense was also far from stymied. On three drives, Paris took the ball into the red zone, and each time they came up empty.
“We missed three field goals in different ways,” Hohenberger said. “One of them we just missed, one was blocked.”
The team also had issues with penalties, as Hohenberger said a 60-yard run by GiTaeus Young that would’ve put the team on the doorstep to the endzone was ultimately called back.
“That’s a huge swing right there,” he said.
Anna got on the board first with a third-quarter touchdown, but early in the fourth quarter, things began clicking for Paris.
Quarterback Luke Hohenberger connected with Trent Tennon for a big gain of about 45 yards, and not long after that, running back Lyric Tredwell punched the ball in from point blank range.
Luke Hohenberger finished with 77 passing yards and 16 rushing yards, and Tredwell was the team’s most consistent offensive threat thoughout the game, running for 113 yards on 25 carries.
On the ensuing Anna possession, the Paris defense stood tall, and forced a quick three-and-out, and it looked like Paris was going to get the ball right back with good field position and a chance to potentially put the game on ice.
However, disaster struck on the punt, as Paris fumbled the punt return, giving the ball right back to the Coyotes, who were able to capitalize on the error.
“We were in a position to win the game,” Hohenberger said. “But football is a game of justice, and that went in their favor this time.
“The philosophy of Paris Wildcat football is to play great defense, be consistent on special teams and on offense don’t do the other team any favors. We haven’t been doing that of late.
Hohenberger said the team is likely emotionally and physically drained after weeks of difficult games and losing former Paris Wildcat Chandler Sikes last week in a car wreck. However, he also held himself accountable and vowed that the team would respond and grow
“We are emotionally spent and need to recharge,” the coach said. “The important thing is that we need to stick together. If we don’t love each other in the hard times, what are we playing for? We will get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.