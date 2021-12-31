The Cooper Bulldogs had a pair of close games on Tuesday, and came away with both a win and a loss for their efforts, falling to Miller Grove in a nailbiter before coming away with a win over Saltillo.
In the win over Saltillo, Markell Smith and Colin Ingram led the Bulldogs with 13 points apiece.
Thinkgs started a bit shakily for the Bulldogs, who were held to just a single Smith field goal in the first quarter, but the team found its footing after that with explsovie second and third quarters.
The Bulldogs poured in 18 second-quarter points, including seven from both Smith and Colin Ingram, and one from sophomore Canon Ingram.
Against Miller Grove, Cooper played well defensively, but wasn’t able to execute well on offense themselves.
In the fourth quarter, Cooper held Miller Grove to without a field goal, only giving up two free throws.
