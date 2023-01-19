Walters, with 22 points, lit up the scoreboard in the Pantherettes’ 51-38 win over the Paris Lady Cats last week. The Pantherettes will be home Friday to face the squad from Sulphur Springs in a district matchup.
Maddie Walters......................59
Nikerieon Marcy ...................39
Mikya House...........................2
