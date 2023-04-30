In the early official results from the Regional Track Meet at Texas A&M-Commerce, Paris high schools have several athletes qualifying for the state meet next month.
In the 4A 4x100 Relay, the team from Paris High School of Kashyra Gunn, Baleigh Cashion, Shamyia Holt and Jasmine Franklin won in the final round with a time of 47:69.
Cashion finished second in the final round of the 100 meters race with a time of 11:85.
North Lamar’s Roselyn Spencer won second in the triple jump with a 38 feet, 5 inch effort.
Paris pole vaulter Tomas Farr saved his personal best vault of his career for the final round in the meet.
He went over the bar at 14 feet and 9 inches to finish first in the event. He also made the state meet last year.
More results in Tuesday’s paper.
