Clarksville — Coach Stanford Hill Jr. ‘s Clarksville Blue Tigers moved one step closer toward claiming the outright District 16-2A championship, while avenging a first round district loss, as Clarksville knocked down the Maud Cardinals, 39-33, in the Clarence L. Nix Jr. gym in Clarksville on Friday, which was Senior Night.
With the win the Blue Tigers now own an 8-1 district record, with the district finale coming on the road Tuesday night against the James Bowie Pirates.
With a pair of baskets coming from R.K. Minter, and another from Zion Banks, Clarksville jumped out to a 6-0 advantage before the Cardinals could get on the board. And the Tigers would end scoring in the first when Nikereion Marcy scored on a base line floater to give the Blue Tigers a 13-6 advantage when the teams moved to the second period.
Clarksville widened the lead to 26-12 when Romeo Minter, who had earlier buried a three pointer in the second, recorded a steal and a coast to coast layup with 26.5 seconds remaining in the first half. The Tigers held a 26-15 lead at the intermission.
Coach Hill slowed down the pace during the second half as his Tigers moved the ball around. Clarksville did score 10 points in period three, and moved to the final quarter leading 36-26.
Maud shaved the Blue Tigers advantage to 37-33 with 1:17 remaining in the ballgame, but after the Tigers had failed on two previous trips to the line down the stretch, Marcy answered with 37.1 seconds left by burying a pair of free throw attempts to end scoring in the game.
Clarksville was led in scoring by Romeo Minter with 12 points while Marcy added 11, and Banks canned 10 points as three Tigers scored in double figures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.