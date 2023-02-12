Clarksville ISD logo

Clarksville — Coach Stanford Hill Jr. ‘s Clarksville Blue Tigers moved one step closer toward claiming the outright District 16-2A championship, while avenging a first round district loss, as Clarksville knocked down the Maud Cardinals, 39-33, in the Clarence L. Nix Jr. gym in Clarksville on Friday, which was Senior Night.

With the win the Blue Tigers now own an 8-1 district record, with the district finale coming on the road Tuesday night against the James Bowie Pirates.

