In the first round of district play, Coach Stanford Hill Jr's Clarksville Blue Tigers held back the Rivercrest Rebels for a four point win in the Rivercrest gym. However, when the teams met for the second time on Tuesday night, and this time in the Clarksville gym, the story was very different, as the Blue Tigers cruised to an impressive 64-39 win. With the victory Clarksville remains in first place in the league standings with a 7-1 district record with games remaining against Maud and James Bowie.