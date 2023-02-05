With 6:49 left in the first period of the Friday night district ballgame between the Detroit Eagles and Clarksville Blue Tigers, and with the contest scoreless, Clarksville Coach Stanford Hill Jr. removed all five of his starters and inserted five reserve players into the game. That pattern would continue throughout the night, and so would the Tigers’ dominance over the Eagles, as the Blue Tigers improved their district record to 6-1 with a punishing 89-14 blowout victory.
To put it simply, the Tigers could do no wrong. With a decisive height advantage, Clarksville dominated the boards from start to finish, and when Hill’s troops did miss shots from the field, the athletic Tigers seemed to always have someone in place to grab the rebound in order for the team to score.
Clarksville scored just 17 points during the opening period, while Detroit was held scoreless, and the Blue Tigers’ advantage moved to 34-0 with 3:23 remaining in the initial half when Xae Owens powered home a slam dunk.
Detroit proceeded to score their first bucket when Riley Sands hammered in a three-point bomb with 3:06 remaining in the first half, and at the 1:39 mark, he added a basket, drawing the Eagles to within 39-5. That would conclude the scoring for Detroit in the half as Clarksville entered the third quarter leading 44-5.
Although the Tigers continued their strong play, Detroit would play hard for all four periods, but the Tigers delivered some three-point bombs, and slam dunks also arrived from Zion Banks, Jayden-Reed Rose, and Romeo Minter for Clarksville. Meanwhile, Dot Morgan delivered a pair of three-pointers, while Braden Rosser added another. The Tigers’ advantage was 66-11 when the teams entered the final quarter.
Four players scored in double figures for the Blue Tigers with R.K. Minter and Owens producing 18 points each, while Reed-Rose delivered 17, and Minter canned 14. Banks just missed the double-digit group with his nine points.
In a district make-up game played at Harts Bluff High School this past Thursday night, the Blue Tigers won a contest that went down to the wire by a close 46-45 score over the Bulldogs. The win improved the Tigers to a 5-1 District 16-2-A record. Harts Bluff slipped to 2-4 in league play.
Behind the play of Banks, Clarksville led 33-20 at the half, and the lead grew to 36-20 when Banks recorded an old-fashioned three-point play with 7:17 remaining in period three. Clarksville would eventually carry a 42-36 advantage into the final quarter.
Harts Bluff relied on three-point shooting against the taller Tigers to move to within striking distance, and with 1:34 remaining in the game, the home team used a three-point field goal to pull to within 46-45. Clarksville would proceed to turn the ball over, presenting the Bulldogs with an opportunity to milk down the clock. But attempts to win the game in regulation fell short as Harts Bluff missed shot opportunities, including a pair before the buzzer sounded.
During the game, Harts Bluff simply had no answer for Banks down low, as he was able to score and rebound. He led Clarksville with 19 points, while Romeo Minter contributed 13 points, and R.K. Minter came off the bench with a strong performance, adding six points.
Harts Bluff knocked down eight three-point field goals in the ballgame, after being at full strength as a team for the first time in over three weeks.
Clarksville will host the Rivercrest Rebels at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.