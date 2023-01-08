Texarkana, Texas — The Clarksville Blue Tigers final game prior to the start of district play resulted in a road loss Friday night, as Coach Stanford Hill Jr.’s team fell hard, losing to the Liberty- Eylau Leopards by a 77-60 margin. With the win the Leopards improve their season record to 11-1, while Clarksville now owns an 8-9 mark.
Liberty-Eylau, coached by former Clarksville assistant coach, Billy Brewer jumped out to a 9-0 lead with 5:50 remaining in the opening period, before the Tigers finally got on the scoreboard when freshman Romeo Minter canned a bucket at the 5:27 mark. The deficit was shaved to 9-6 when Zion Banks scored inside and Xavier Owens recorded a tip in at the 3:11 mark. The Leopards would eventually end the first leading 18-12.
The true story of the game was the three-point shooting provided by Liberty-Eylau, along with transition buckets. The Leopards stroked in 14 threes in the game, including nine during the first two quarters of action. A 29 point eruption in period two, allowed Liberty-Eylau to carry a 20 point 47-27 advantage into the dressing room at the intermission. And the lead grew to 61-38 when the teams moved to the final period.
Jaydin Hampton was a deadly force for the home team during the night as he scored a season and game high 31 points for the Leopards. His total included seven three-point field goals with five coming during the first two periods of action.
Rodric Galloway was the only other Leopard to reach double figures with 12 points, all arriving by way of three-point field goals.
Banks led Clarksville, who will entertain Harts Bluff next Friday in the district opener, with his 11 points. Minter contributed 10 points, and Jamarion Williams almost joined the double figure group with nine points.
Clarksville moves in to league play after playing a brutal predistrict schedule that included opponents all of higher classification with the exception of three teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.