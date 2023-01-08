Clarksville ISD logo

Texarkana, Texas — The Clarksville Blue Tigers final game prior to the start of district play resulted in a road loss Friday night, as Coach Stanford Hill Jr.’s team fell hard, losing to the Liberty- Eylau Leopards by a 77-60 margin. With the win the Leopards improve their season record to 11-1, while Clarksville now owns an 8-9 mark.

Liberty-Eylau, coached by former Clarksville assistant coach, Billy Brewer jumped out to a 9-0 lead with 5:50 remaining in the opening period, before the Tigers finally got on the scoreboard when freshman Romeo Minter canned a bucket at the 5:27 mark. The deficit was shaved to 9-6 when Zion Banks scored inside and Xavier Owens recorded a tip in at the 3:11 mark. The Leopards would eventually end the first leading 18-12.

