Maud, TEXAS — Coach Stanford Hill Jr.’s Clarksville Blue Tigers suffered their first district loss Tuesday, falling 48-46 in a thriller. The defeat drops the Tigers to a 3-1 league record with the first round of league action scheduled to end for the Tigers in the Clarksville gym Friday night, when the James Bowie Pirates travel to Clarksville.

The game was tight throughout with the Blue Tigers holding a 38-35 advantage when the final period got underway. The Cardinals tied the game at 40-all with 6:15 remaining, but Clarksville used a Xae Owens free throw with 5:26 left, to take a one point 41-40 lead. A three-point play by Maud with 5:13 remaining gave the home team a 43-41 lead, and the Cardinals would not trail again.

