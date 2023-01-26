Maud, TEXAS — Coach Stanford Hill Jr.’s Clarksville Blue Tigers suffered their first district loss Tuesday, falling 48-46 in a thriller. The defeat drops the Tigers to a 3-1 league record with the first round of league action scheduled to end for the Tigers in the Clarksville gym Friday night, when the James Bowie Pirates travel to Clarksville.
The game was tight throughout with the Blue Tigers holding a 38-35 advantage when the final period got underway. The Cardinals tied the game at 40-all with 6:15 remaining, but Clarksville used a Xae Owens free throw with 5:26 left, to take a one point 41-40 lead. A three-point play by Maud with 5:13 remaining gave the home team a 43-41 lead, and the Cardinals would not trail again.
On that scoring play, the first of two Clarksville big men fouled out of the game when R.K. Minter was charged with the foul on the play. At the 4:00 mark, and with Clarksville trailing 45-42, fellow post player Zion Banks exited the game after recording his fifth personal foul. The Tigers also played the game without the services of another post player, as Jayden Reed-Rose was not in uniform due to an injury.
The contest would get interesting down the stretch. Maud would pull ahead 47-42 with 3:25 remaining in the game. With 2:50 left, Clarksville’s senior Nikereion Marcy scored on a driving layup, closing the gap to 47-44. And at the 1:14 mark, a pair of free throws by Marcy drew Hill's troops to within 47-46.
Maud would turn the ball over on a traveling call with 21.9 seconds remaining in the game. Following a timeout, Marcy was called on a carry with 5.3 left. The Cardinals moved to the free throw line and made the first of two free throws with four seconds left, but the second attempt failed, and Jamarion Williams fired up a long range three point attempt for Clarksville that failed as the game ended
Maud scored the first seven points of the game, before Clarksville answered with a 10-0 run that ended with an Owens put back with 3:45 left in the quarter to hand the Blue Tigers a 10-7 advantage. A deep three pointer from Romeo Minter at the end of the first quarter allowed the Tigers to take a slim 15-14 lead in to the second period.
A three pointer from Minter with 2:08 remaining in the first half, extended the Clarksville lead to 26-20, but Maud answered by scoring the final four points of the half, and that left the Cardinals trailing 26-24 at the intermission.
Clarksville would hold six point advantages on three occasions in period three, before entering play in the final period. The Tigers were led in scoring by Marcy with 14 points, while Owens and Romeo Minter scored 12 points each. The Cardinals were led by Lane Sultz with a game high 18 points, while Ranson Jones canned 11, and Rip Thomas produced 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.