When rivals Clarksville and Rivercrest boys basketball teams meet in a district ballgame, you can throw out the records and district standings, because the contest is usually going to be very competitive and exciting. On Friday night in the Rivercrest Rebels gym, that assumption certainly held true, as the Rebels refused to be pushed away until the Tigers created some distance in the final quarter. The Tigers went on to turn back the Rebels and win by a 50-46 score. The victory leaves the Tigers perfect in district play with a 3-0 record, while Rivercrest (0-3) is still in search of the first league win. Clarksville now stands at 11-9 overall, while Rivercrest is 8-14.