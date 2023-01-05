CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Blue Tigers knew that their hands would be full when they faced the state-ranked LaPoynor Flyers in Clarence L. Nix Jr. gym Tuesday afternoon.
In that contest, Coach Stanford Hill Jr.’s troops had their moments and an opportunity to pull off a huge upset. But turnovers each time the Tigers made a run at the Flyers would prove to be deadly. LaPoynor pulled away in the final frame, winning by a 91-69 margin.
The defeat leaves the Blue Tigers with an 8-8 season record, while the Flyers now stand at 16-7.
“The game today was a microcosm of our season thus far — a great deal of inconsistency,” said Coach Hill. “When we did the little things right, then we were successful, but when we lost our discipline, it hurt us against a good opponent such as LaPoynor. The mental aspect of your game has to excel also.”
Trailing 51-32 at the half, Clarksville forced third quarter turnovers and produced baskets, moving to nine point deficits on three occasions in the quarter, the final arriving when freshman Dot Morgan drained a three-point field goal to draw Clarksville to within 66-57 with 43 seconds left in the period. But LaPoynor answered by scoring the final three points of the frame to move to the fourth leading 69-57.
Clarksville freshman Romeo Minter, who scored 17 points to lead the Tigers, opened scoring in the fourth by delivering a three-point bomb to once again draw the Tigers to within nine, 69-60, with 7:36 remaining in the game, but the lead would grow to 75-60 for the Flyers with 6:36 left.
A pair of free throws from Zion Banks, a senior, closed the gap to 75-62 with 6:29 remaining, but that was as close as the Tigers would get as LaPoynor closed out the game with a 16-7 run.
A follow shot and a jumper in the lane by Minter opened scoring in the first quarter as the Blue Tigers took a 4-0 early advantage at the 7:29 mark, but the Flyers responded by taking the lead for good at the 6:05 mark when Daniel Scott scored in the low post. The period turned out to be huge for the Flyers who led 29-15 heading into the second period.
The Blue Tigers continued to fight back, and Jayden Reed-Rose scored on a put back with 5:57 remaining in the initial half to pull Clarksville to within 33-21. However, the Flyers recorded key transition buckets in the period, as turnovers would pay a huge role in the quarter.
“We were not up to the task today. We did keep fighting, but as I always preach to our players, we have to do the simple things on the court to get the results we are seeking,” Hill said.
Following Minter in scoring for the Blue Tigers was Banks with 15 points, while Nikereion Marcy contributed 13 points and Morgan delivered two of the Tigers’s four three-pointers, while adding eight points. Marcy also recorded a three-point field goal.
The Flyers had four players who scored in double figures led by by Cooper Gracey with 19 points, while Evan Almeida contributed 18, and Cort Ried canned 17. Dijuan Whitehead produced 13 points for the winners.
The teams were almost identical from the charity stripe as the Tigers made 15 of 26 attempts while LaPoyner was true with 17 of 26 free throw attempts.
Clarksville will be on the road Friday as the Blue Tigers travel to Texarkana to meet the Liberty Eylau Leopards at 6 p.m.
