CLARKSVILLE ­— The Clarksville Blue Tigers knew that their hands would be full when they faced the state-ranked LaPoynor Flyers in Clarence L. Nix Jr. gym Tuesday afternoon.

In that contest, Coach Stanford Hill Jr.’s troops had their moments and an opportunity to pull off a huge upset. But turnovers each time the Tigers made a run at the Flyers would prove to be deadly. LaPoynor pulled away in the final frame, winning by a 91-69 margin.

