Playing without two starters Thursday, including the leading scorer and the team’s tallest player, the Clarksville Blue Tigers were looking at an uphill battle when they met the Winnsboro Raiders on opening day of the Prairiland High School Basketball Classic.
And with Clarksville trailing 28-13 at the half, things looked bleak. But Coach Stanford Hill Jr’s Tigers showed amazing resilience in the second half, as the Tigers limited the Raiders to 11 points through the final two periods for a thrilling 42-39 come from behind win. Clarksville now owns an 8-7 season record, and Winnsboro stands at 7-9.
“It took nothing but effort to come out with this win. That’s all we preached to them at halftime. We were not giving good effort in the second quarter. It was just lackluster, and that's what we talked about the two days in practice, effort,” said Hill. “This win was huge to give these guys confidence especially as young as we are and after not having two starters in the lineup. More than anything else, I really wanted us to win this game because nobody is bigger than the program. We've got a long way to go, but that was huge, especially to come back and win. It always comes back to effort, and you can't coach effort.”
Clarksville opened the fourth period trailing 32-25, but a bucket from sophomore R.K. Minter and a pair of free throws from his brother, Romeo Minter, a freshman, drew the Tigers to within 32-29 with 6:38 remaining in the game. But by the 5:27 mark of the frame, the Raiders had widened their advantage to 37-29.
With 4:23 left in the contest, Clarksville junior, Jamarion Williams fouled, sending Braxtun Espinosa to the free throw line, where he would deliver the final two points of the game for the Raiders giving Winnsboro a 39-31 advantage.
Clarksville would move on to close out the game with an 11-0 run with Romeo Minter being instrumental in the run with his penetration into the lane, while drawing fouls. He would produce a game high 16 points, while also making 10 of his 17 free throw attempts.
“Coach Hill had talked to us about we had to execute even without those players being here, so even through I'm a freshman I wanted to step up so I can show I can play basketball as well at a high level,” Romeo Minter said.
Senior Zion Banks joined fellow senior, Jayden Reed-Rose and R.K. Minter in scoring clutch buckets, while continuing to control the boards, and Williams created distance late in the game with a free throw that extended the lead to the three point margin of victory.
The Blue Tigers had their problems during the game as Hil’s troops missed an alarming number of inside shots, and shot 50% from the free throw line, making 18 of their 36 attempts.
The first period was very low scoring with Banks being the lone Clarksville player to score from the field with a pair of baskets as the Tigers moved to the second period leading 8-4. The Blue Tigers had even more difficulty getting shots to fall during the second quarter. In fact, Clarksville had just one field goal in the period, and scored just five points. Meanwhile the Raiders drained three 3-point field goals in the period, and produced 24 points in the quarter to build the halftime advantage.
In the third frame the Winnsboro lead rose to 30-13 at the 5:30 mark before Romeo Minter answered with a bucket off the break to close the Tigers to within 30-15 with 4:53 remaining in the quarter. The Tigers would proceed to close out the period with a 12-2 run, with a free throw from Romeo Minter closing out scoring in the quarter with 1:02 left.
Banks also reached double digits in scoring with 10 points, while R.K. Minter added nine points, and Reed-Rose contributed six points. Kyler Finney was the lone Winnsboro player to reach double figures as he canned 14 points.
The Tigers opened the game with Romeo Minter and fellow freshman Dot Morgan, in the starting lineup, and senior Billy Stewart received his first career varsity start. Banks and Williams, a junior, were also starters for the Blue Tigers. Freshman Braden Rosser would provide critical minutes in the game for the Tigers, who will face second ranked Lapoyner at home Tuesday at 3 p.m.
