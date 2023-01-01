Clarksville ISD logo

Playing without two starters Thursday, including the leading scorer and the team’s tallest player, the Clarksville Blue Tigers were looking at an uphill battle when they met the Winnsboro Raiders on opening day of the Prairiland High School Basketball Classic.

And with Clarksville trailing 28-13 at the half, things looked bleak. But Coach Stanford Hill Jr’s Tigers showed amazing resilience in the second half, as the Tigers limited the Raiders to 11 points through the final two periods for a thrilling 42-39 come from behind win. Clarksville now owns an 8-7 season record, and Winnsboro stands at 7-9.

