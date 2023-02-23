The Clarksville Blue Tigers will enter the area playoffs Friday when Coach Stanford Hill Jr.’s team squares off against the Lindsay Knights at Bonham High School. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. The Tigers took down the Alba-Golden Panthers by a 46-32 margin in a bi-district clash played at Pittsburg High School on Tuesday.
The Tigers’ pressure defense held Alba-Golden to just 11 total points in the first half. Clarksville never trailed, but the team were even early in the first period.
R.K. Minter’s put back with 3:01 remaining in the first gave the Blue Tigers the lead for good at 7-5.
Nikereion Marcy’s steal and buck with 2:37 left in the initial period would send Clarksville into the second frame with a 9-5 advantage. The Tigers led 20-11 at intermission.
The Panthers made the game interesting early in period three, closing the gap to 20-16 when Conner Gibson scored on a floater in the lane with 6:41 left in the quarter. But then a technical foul was called against Alba-Golden, and Clarksville freshman Romeo Minter moved to the charity stripe to make one of two free throw attempts. Zion Banks nailed a lane jumper for Clarksville to move the lead to 23-16, and Romeo Minter fired in a corner jumper as the lead for the Tigers grew to 25-16 with 4:33 remaining in the period. Romeo Minter’s three pointer from the corner at the 2:36 mark, and Banks bucket in the low post with 1:07 left in the quarter would send the Blue Tigers in to the final period of the Panthers season leading 32-19.
Strong defensive play by Xae Owens, Jayden Reed-Rose, Jamarion Williams and Braden Rosser allowed the Tigers to close out the game with 12-4.
“This game was a learning experience for our team because we haven’t experienced a playoff win with this group, so that was big for us just to get this experience,” Hill said.
