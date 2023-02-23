Clarksville ISD logo

The Clarksville Blue Tigers will enter the area playoffs Friday when Coach Stanford Hill Jr.’s team squares off against the Lindsay Knights at Bonham High School. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. The Tigers took down the Alba-Golden Panthers by a 46-32 margin in a bi-district clash played at Pittsburg High School on Tuesday.

The Tigers’ pressure defense held Alba-Golden to just 11 total points in the first half. Clarksville never trailed, but the team were even early in the first period.

